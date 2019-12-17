SafeBoda launches food delivery & payments services

SafeBoda, a motorcycle taxi service in Africa, has added food, delivery and payments to its platform, just weeks after launching in Nigeria, in a move that helps it complete the circle of becoming Africa’s super app, like its Asian counterpart Go-Jek.

SafeBoda, a safe and secure motorcycle-taxi experience began its life in November 2014 in Kampala with just 20 drivers.

“SafeBoda is an app with a social mission: to improve the welfare and livelihoods in Africa by empowering people. SafeBoda also works on providing value to consumers and drivers with additional financial services, payments and other on-demand services to keep Africa moving forward,” the company said in a statement.

The new food delivery app allows users to select a restaurant, choose their meal, pay Cash on Delivery or use your Cashless wallet and track their order.

The company also offers logistical services airtime recharge, and money transfer services. However, the food delivery is Feature just available in Uganda for now. The company also recently expanded its services to Nigeria.