From large immersive screens to incredible battery performance, the Galaxy A series is a line-up that has everything you want from a phone in a unique yet affordable package. This is a formula that has been proven popular globally. The Samsung A Series took 3 of the top 6 spots in the list of the bestselling Android smartphones in Q1 of 2020. The Samsung Galaxy A51 was the bestselling Android Smartphone worldwide, followed by the Galaxy A10s (4th position) and the Galaxy A20s (6th position).

According to research from Strategy Analytics, Android devices accounted for 86% of all smartphones shipped in 2020 with 6 million units of the Galaxy A51 shipped globally.

“The Galaxy A Series is designed around offering real value, providing innovation for all. The series also reflects the principles that have made Samsung best-loved brand in Africa** as it offers the opportunity to harness the power of pioneering technology at prices that are accessible to more people,” said Dudu Mokholo, CMO for Samsung Central Africa.

Two new devices about to be released, are set to capture the imagination of consumers in a big way. These are the Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A11

the incredibly affordable device offers a generous 6.4-inch screen, a triple main camera, as well as a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. And because life happens the Galaxy A11 comes with a 24-month warranty for peace of mind.

Samsung Galaxy A11

Below are a few ways the Galaxy A11 will become an instant favourite for many:

A big screen for a better view

Immerse yourself in the large 6.4-inch Infinity-O Display of Galaxy A11. A wide aspect ratio fills your screen with content from edge to edge. Watch your favourite videos, games and live streams in vivid HD+ TFT.

Galaxy A11’s Triple camera consists of a 5MP Ultra Wide Camera with a 115-degree field of vision like the human eye, as well as a 13MP (F1.8) camera for bright, clear photos all day. And to round out, a 2MP Depth Camera for adjusting the depth of field.

When out living life, you need a phone that can last. A 4,000mAh (typical)* battery gives you the power to stream, share and game on. And if you start running low, plugin and power up with up to 15W Fast Charging.

Galaxy A11 helps you stand out from the crowd with a sleek look that matches your style. Its smooth curves feel like they’re made for your hand, for a grip that’s easy to hold throughout the day and is available in Classic Black or White.

Galaxy A21s

The Galaxy A21s showcases the power of technology through premium features offered at an affordable price. These devices are designed for a new generation who want to connect in awesome new ways and with the Galaxy A21s they can. This ultra-cool Galaxy A21s is built around a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. It boasts a 13MP selfie cam and a 5,000 mAh battery, which means the innovation keeps you powered all day long. Impressively, the Galaxy A21s will be available at a recommended retail price of just xxx(price)*.

Samsung Galaxy A21

Cameras are an essential part of the reason people buy smartphones. The Galaxy A21s impresses here too. From the popular Live Focus feature to enhanced camera innovations, the Galaxy A21s includes:

Main camera (48MP) – You can take clear and bright photos at night with the high-resolution 48 MP camera

You can take clear and bright photos at night with the high-resolution 48 MP camera Ultra-Wide camera (8MP) – Get ready to take shots with a 123˚ view, similar to the human eye’s 120˚

Get ready to take shots with a 123˚ view, similar to the human eye’s 120˚ Macro camera (2MP) – You cancapture your subject in more detail, even down to the texture

You cancapture your subject in more detail, even down to the texture Depth Camera (2MP) – Experience more of life byadding the Live Focus effect to your portrait shots more naturally

For extra security, the device includes a fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy A21s includes the OneUI Core on top of Android 10 and is powered by a mega 5,000 mAh battery which supports 15W wired charging. You will also enjoy the unique holographic design that illuminates every moment with either its black or blue colour*. The Galaxy A21s also comes with the peace of mind 24-month warranty****.

Both the Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A11 are made for everyone. All these innovative features at an affordable price – it has to be the Galaxy A Series.

* Product price may differ per market

**7th annual Brand Africa 100

***Available colours may vary per market

****Warranty period may differ per market