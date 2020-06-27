The 8th Africa DNS Forum goes virtual

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), Africa Top Level Domains Organisation (AfTLD), and the Africa Registrar Association (AfRegistrar) have announced the 8th Africa DNS Forum would be held virtually.

This year’s theme would be “DNS as a Catalyst for Social and Economic Resilience in the Face of Calamities”.

The Forum will address the current DNS challenges and opportunities faced by entrepreneurs and stakeholders in the domain name industry in Africa.

Other recent ICANN-affiliated have had to be moved online as well:

ICANN69 Virtual Annual General Meeting (22nd) 17-22 October 2020

ICANN68 Virtual Policy Forum 22-25 June 2020

ICANN67 Virtual Community Forum 7-12 March 2020

Registration for the event will open imminently. The free event would be held between 27 and 28 July 2020.