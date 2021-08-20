Although Google Store (the tech giant’s official hardware store) is not available in South Africa, it doesn’t hurt to drill over their latest smartphone announcement – the Google Pixel 5a with 5G.
Earlier this week, Google announced its latest mid-range smartphone that essentially replaces the Google Pixel 4a with 5G. The device comes at a lower price of $449 (or $18.71/mo for 24 months with Google Store Financing) in the United States.
The 5G smartphone is already in the hands of tech reviewers in the US and is already drawing some rave reviews.
Tech Specs
- Weight: 183g, 7.6mm thickness
- Operating system: Android 11
- Storage: 128GB, no card slot
- Display size: 6.34″
- Display resolution: 1080×2400 pixels
- Camera: 16MP (photo); 2160p (video)
- RAM: 6GB
- Processor: Snapdragon 765G 5G
- Battery capacity: 4680mAh
- Battery tech: Li-Po
The smartphone will be released on 26 August 2021.
Google Pixel 5a with 5G
The Google Pixel 5a with 5G is a mid-range smartphone running stock Android that is available in the United States and a few other countries.
Product Brand: Google
Product Currency: USD
Product Price: 445
Price Valid Until: 2021-12-31
Product In-Stock: InStock
4.5