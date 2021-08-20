Google Pixel 5a with 5G announced

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-

Although Google Store (the tech giant’s official hardware store) is not available in South Africa, it doesn’t hurt to drill over their latest smartphone announcement – the Google Pixel 5a with 5G.

Earlier this week, Google announced its latest mid-range smartphone that essentially replaces the Google Pixel 4a with 5G. The device comes at a lower price of $449 (or $18.71/mo for 24 months with Google Store Financing) in the United States.

The 5G smartphone is already in the hands of tech reviewers in the US and is already drawing some rave reviews.

Tech Specs

  • Weight: 183g, 7.6mm thickness
  • Operating system: Android 11
  • Storage: 128GB, no card slot
  • Display size: 6.34″
  • Display resolution: 1080×2400 pixels
  • Camera: 16MP (photo); 2160p (video)
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765G 5G
  • Battery capacity: 4680mAh
  • Battery tech: Li-Po

The smartphone will be released on 26 August 2021.

Google Pixel 5a with 5G
maxresdefault 45

The Google Pixel 5a with 5G is a mid-range smartphone running stock Android that is available in the United States and a few other countries.

Related

Product Brand: Google

Product Currency: USD

Product Price: 445

Price Valid Until: 2021-12-31

Product In-Stock: InStock

Editor's Rating:
4.5

Previous articleICASA must unleash ICT Industry growth by stepping back
Avatar of Oluniyi D. Ajao
Oluniyi D. Ajao
https://olu.ceo
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast based in South Africa. Follow him on twitter @niyyie for more tech updates.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.