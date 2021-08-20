Although Google Store (the tech giant’s official hardware store) is not available in South Africa, it doesn’t hurt to drill over their latest smartphone announcement – the Google Pixel 5a with 5G.

Earlier this week, Google announced its latest mid-range smartphone that essentially replaces the Google Pixel 4a with 5G. The device comes at a lower price of $449 (or $18.71/mo for 24 months with Google Store Financing) in the United States.

The 5G smartphone is already in the hands of tech reviewers in the US and is already drawing some rave reviews.

Tech Specs

Weight : 183g, 7.6mm thickness

: 183g, 7.6mm thickness Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Storage : 128GB, no card slot

: 128GB, no card slot Display size : 6.34″

: 6.34″ Display resolution : 1080×2400 pixels

: 1080×2400 pixels Camera : 16MP (photo); 2160p (video)

: 16MP (photo); 2160p (video) RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Processor : Snapdragon 765G 5G

: Snapdragon 765G 5G Battery capacity : 4680mAh

: 4680mAh Battery tech: Li-Po

The smartphone will be released on 26 August 2021.