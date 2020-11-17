The role of technology in addressing gender-based violence

In recognition of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, AURA CEO Warren Myers and Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock will be sharing how their groundbreaking technology can help to report, prevent and protect victims against incidences of gender-based violence. Also joining the discussion is Mara Glennie of the TEARS Foundation talking about support for victims of gender-based violence and Unam Mahlati, Senior Operations and Logistics Manager for Uber Sub Saharan Africa who addresses the importance of safety and technology.

While South Africa faces unprecedented violence against women and children, the ability to use technology to seek help, prevent and report crime could be a fundamental game-changer in curbing gender-based violence and other crimes.

