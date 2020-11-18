Dell PowerEdge Servers: R710, R610, R810, R210, T610 for sale

A range of some used 11th generation Dell PowerEdge servers is available for sale in Randburg, South Africa. They were recently decommissioned from a datacentre in Johannesburg due to upgrades and are all working at their optimum levels.
R810
Dell PowerEdge R810 (3 available)
With the large cores of processor power available, this server is ideally deployed as a Virtualization beast
- 2 x 2.26 GHz Eight-Core Intel Xeon Processors
- 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) RAM
- No HDD (6 x 2.5″ disk capable)
- PERC H700 RAID Controller
- iDRAC6 Enterprise
- 2 x 1100 Watts Power Supply
- ReadyRails
Price: R9,500 per server
R710
Dell PowerEdge R710 (10 available)
A balanced server suitable for a wide range of deployments from a web server to a database beast
- 2 x Quad-Core Intel Xeon Processors
- 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) RAM
- No HDD (6 x 3.5″ or 8 x 2.5″ disk capable options)
- PERC H700 RAID Controller
- iDRAC6 Enterprise
- 2 x 750 Watts Power Supply
- ReadyRails
Price: R8,500 per server
R610
Dell PowerEdge R610 (3 available)
Suitable for deployment as virtualization servers
- 2 x 2.26 Six-Core Intel Xeon Processors
- 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) RAM
- No HDD (6 x 2.5″ disk capable)
- PERC H700 RAID Controller
- iDRAC6 Enterprise
- 2 x 1100 Watts Power Supply
- ReadyRails
Price: R7,000 per server
T610
Dell PowerEdge T610 (1 available)
Uses a 5U space when placed in a rack, ideal for deployment as a storage server.
- 2 x 2.26 Eight Cores Intel Xeon Processors
- 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) RAM
- No HDD (8 x 3.5″ capable)
- PERC H700 RAID Controller
- iDRAC6 Enterprise
- 2 x 1100 Watts Power Supply
- No Rails
Price: R6,000 per server
R210
Dell PowerEdge R210 (1 available)
A small server with minimal footprint that is ideal for a small office use.
- 2 x 2.26 Eight Cores Intel Xeon Processors
- 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) RAM
- No HDD (2 x internal 3.5″ disk capable)
- PERC H700 RAID Controller
- iDRAC6 Enterprise
- 2 x 1100 Watts Power Supply
- No Rails
Price: R2,500 per server