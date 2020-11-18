Dell PowerEdge Servers: R710, R610, R810, R210, T610 for sale

A range of some used 11th generation Dell PowerEdge servers is available for sale in Randburg, South Africa. They were recently decommissioned from a datacentre in Johannesburg due to upgrades and are all working at their optimum levels.

R810

Dell PowerEdge R810 (3 available)

With the large cores of processor power available, this server is ideally deployed as a Virtualization beast

2 x 2.26 GHz Eight-Core Intel Xeon Processors

8 GB (2 x 4 GB) RAM

No HDD (6 x 2.5″ disk capable)

(6 x 2.5″ disk capable) PERC H700 RAID Controller

iDRAC6 Enterprise

2 x 1100 Watts Power Supply

ReadyRails

Price: R9,500 per server

R710

Dell PowerEdge R710 (10 available)

A balanced server suitable for a wide range of deployments from a web server to a database beast

2 x Quad-Core Intel Xeon Processors

8 GB (2 x 4 GB) RAM

No HDD (6 x 3.5″ or 8 x 2.5″ disk capable options)

(6 x 3.5″ or 8 x 2.5″ disk capable options) PERC H700 RAID Controller

iDRAC6 Enterprise

2 x 750 Watts Power Supply

ReadyRails

Price: R8,500 per server

R610

Dell PowerEdge R610 (3 available)

Suitable for deployment as virtualization servers

2 x 2.26 Six-Core Intel Xeon Processors

8 GB (2 x 4 GB) RAM

No HDD (6 x 2.5″ disk capable)

(6 x 2.5″ disk capable) PERC H700 RAID Controller

iDRAC6 Enterprise

2 x 1100 Watts Power Supply

ReadyRails

Price: R7,000 per server

T610

Dell PowerEdge T610 (1 available)

Uses a 5U space when placed in a rack, ideal for deployment as a storage server.

2 x 2.26 Eight Cores Intel Xeon Processors

8 GB (2 x 4 GB) RAM

No HDD (8 x 3.5″ capable)

(8 x 3.5″ capable) PERC H700 RAID Controller

iDRAC6 Enterprise

2 x 1100 Watts Power Supply

No Rails

Price: R6,000 per server

R210

Dell PowerEdge R210 (1 available)

A small server with minimal footprint that is ideal for a small office use.

2 x 2.26 Eight Cores Intel Xeon Processors

8 GB (2 x 4 GB) RAM

No HDD (2 x internal 3.5″ disk capable)

(2 x internal 3.5″ disk capable) PERC H700 RAID Controller

iDRAC6 Enterprise

2 x 1100 Watts Power Supply

No Rails

Price: R2,500 per server