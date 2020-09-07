Verifone Acquires 2Checkout

2Checkout, a leading global payment provider today shared an announcement about their acquisition by Verifone.

More than 14 years ago 2Checkout embarked on a journey to create a great company, a leader and innovator in the Commerce space. We have had a fantastic journey, and we have helped thousands of clients grow their businesses globally.

Today, we start a new journey, one that will bring us even closer to our vision: to simplify the complexity of commerce and maximize the value of every digital buyer and subscriber worldwide for our clients. We are pleased to make an extraordinary announcement: Payments industry leader Verifone has acquired 2Checkout!

So, what does this mean for you, and for 2Checkout?

Verifone is the perfect fit for what we envisioned for 2Checkout going forward. There is a great synergy between the two companies, and this union will have a positive impact for us and our clients. It will improve our financial strength, scalability and market addressability. You will not only benefit from an enhanced product with stronger ecommerce, payment capabilities and increased market reach but also from increased innovation and operational efficiency due to the acquisition of additional talent with deep industry expertise in several functional areas.

Mike Pulli, Chief Executive Officer of Verifone, will head the new combined company. Mike joined Verifone from Francisco Partners Consulting in 2018, having spent much of his career in the technology, software and services industry. He previously served as CEO of UK-based Pace plc., where he led the company’s successful transformation from a hardware company to a provider of integrated hardware and software systems and services, and the subsequent 2016 sale to ARRIS Group.