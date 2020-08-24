Web4Africa offers .NG Domains on promo

Web4Africa, a leading platinum-level .ng domain name registrar, is offering 2nd-level .ng domain names at a 56% discount from today 24th August till 21st November 2020.

The offer which excludes premium .ng domains, 3rd-level .ng domains under extensions like .com.ng, .org.ng, .edu.ng etc, is only available to new registrations for the 1st year. Registrations are open to anyone anywhere who wishes to target Nigeria.

As of August 2020, there are about 165,000 active .ng domains in total, making the extension one of the most popular African country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) extensions.

Some of the most popular websites using 2nd-level .ng domains include: legit.ng, dailypost.ng, jiji.ng, yabaleftonline.ng, nannews.ng, guardian.ng, independent.ng, pulse.ng, today.ng, 1xbet.ng and thecable.ng

The promotional offer is available from Web4Africa at web4africa.com

Established in 2002, Web4Africa is an ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar offering over 300