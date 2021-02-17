Web4Africa becomes accredited for .RW Domains

RICTA, (the .RW registry) manages thousands of .RW domains. .RW was introduced in 1996.

Web4Africa has been accredited by the Rwanda Internet Community and Technology Alliance to offer .RW domain names to clients worldwide. .RW is the country-code top-level domain name for the East African country of Rwanda.

Established in 2002, Web4Africa is an ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar offering over 300 generic and country-code domain names across 18 categories.

With the RICTA Registrar Accreditation, Web4Africa now offers the following .RW domain options:

.rw – open to anyone for generic use

.co.rw – ideal for Rwandan business

.net.rw – ideal for Rwandan ISPs

.org.rw – open to non-profits and other miscellaneous use

The addition of .RW increases the range of African ccTLDs that Web4Africa is accredited for and offers. The other African domain extensions already offered include .ng for Nigeria, .za for South Africa, .na for Namibia – in addition to the continental .africa domain ending.

RICTA is a not-for-profit organization representing the Rwanda Internet community. It comprises different ICT institutions and individuals. It was formed in 2005 with the objective of managing the .RW country code top-level domain and the Rwanda internet exchange point. RICTA is a not for profit organization that represent the interests of the internet community.

Rwanda is a first growing country with a budding information technology industry with even more prospects for growth.