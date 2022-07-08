Web4Africa is bundling .africa domains with WordPress Hosting

As part of its 20th Anniversary, Web4Africa is now bundling .africa domains with WordPress Hosting purchased on an annual cycle.

.africa is the designated Internet generic top-level domain (gTLD) for the continent of Africa. It was introduced in 2014 and is managed by the ZA Central Registry (ZACR) based in South Africa.

The .africa domain provides a recognizable and trusted online identity for businesses, organizations and individuals operating in Africa. It also helps to boost the visibility of African content online, making it easier for people from all over the world to find and connect with African businesses, organizations and individuals.

The .africa domain can be used by anyone connected to Africa, including Africans living abroad. So whether you’re a business owner looking to reach new customers in Africa or an individual wanting to connect with others from your home continent, .africa is the perfect domain for you.

4 Advantages of WordPress Hosting In this video, we share 4 quick advantages of WordPress hosting over a typical shared hosting environment. WordPress Hosting by Web4Africa: 4 Advantages

Web4Africa becomes accredited for .RW Domains Related

WordPress is one of the world’s most popular content management systems (CMS), powering millions of websites. However, if you’re looking to create a WordPress website, you’ll need to choose a WordPress host.

About Web4Africa

Established in 2002, Web4Africa is a leading ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar and Web Hosting company in Africa, offering WordPress Hosting, Web Hosting, Virtual Server Hosting, Domain Names and SSL Certificates to clients worldwide.