WhatsApp exceeds 5 Billion installs on Android

WhatsApp’s growth streak was made more glaring this week as the stats on the Google Play Store revealed that the chat app had been installed over 5,000,000,000 (5 billion) times to Android devices.

WhatsApp Messenger is a freeware, cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service owned by Facebook, Inc. It allows users to send text messages and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other media. Wikipedia

WhatsApp was founded by Jan Koum and Brian Acton who had previously spent 20 years combined at Yahoo.

WhatsApp has evolved from a small beginning in May 2009 to become a communication juggernaut today that is available across Android and iPhone smartphones. The desktop apps for Windows Operating System and MacOS still currently rely on an active smartphone. Across other desktop platforms, it can be used from a modern browser as WhatsApp Web.

A complimentary app, WhatsApp Business that was introduced in 2017 has itself exceed 100,000,000 (100 million) installations on Android devices.

It was acquired by Facebook in February 2014 for about US$ 19.3 billion.