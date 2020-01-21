New partnership to bring 3D printing to hospitals in South Africa

MedTech3D and Axial3D have today announced a partnership to bring affordable expert medical segmentation and 3D printing to clinicians in South African hospitals.

Increasingly, hospitals are using 3D printed patient-specific anatomical models to enhance patient care and surgical outcomes, support medical education and significantly reduce theatre costs. With this latest partnership, Axial3D and MedTech3D aim to bring the novel medical imaging technology to the South African market.

By 2021, Gartner predicts that 25% of surgeons will use a 3D printed model in planning for surgery. The latest partnership between Axial3D and MedTech3D ensures that surgeons in South Africa will have affordable access to high-quality 3D printed models for pre-operative planning.

Dipika Maharaj, MD at MedTech3D said “3D printing is set to be the next revolution in healthcare. Medtech3D aims to ensure that the South African healthcare system is a part of this transformation in medicine, by providing premium medical 3D printing at affordable rates and within our local hospitals. We’re delighted that Axial3D is assisting us to do this by bringing its internationally acclaimed segmentation software to South Africa.”

Roger Johnston, CEO at Axial3D said, “I am delighted to announce our latest partnership, which is our first on the African continent, with MedTech3D in South Africa. Dipika and her team have an incredible vision of introducing affordable, high-quality pre-operative planning offerings to South African healthcare. We are proud that Dipika has selected Axial3D as her partner. We are excited to begin the journey to change the lives of patients in South Africa.”

About MedTech3D

MedTech3D’s mission is to use cutting-edge global technology and resource to provide South African healthcare practitioners and medical educational institutes with premium patient-specific models, printed locally.

About Axial3D

Axial3D creates patient-specific, highly accurate 3D printed anatomical models that transform how surgeons interact with patient data. AWS has enabled Axial3D to transform the process of creating and delivering these 3D printed models to a timeframe of 24-48 hours, a task that previously would have taken 6 to 8 weeks. This is game-changing for clinicians and patients alike as they no longer need to make a choice between efficiency and enhanced insights ahead of complex procedures.