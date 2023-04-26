WhatsApp now allows account linking on multiple phones

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users to link their accounts across multiple phones and other devices such as web browsers, tablets, and desktops. This new feature extends the ability to message seamlessly across all devices while maintaining the same level of privacy and security.

The feature is highly requested by users and enables up to four additional phones to be linked to the same account. Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted. If the primary device is inactive for a long period, WhatsApp will automatically log users out of all companion devices to maintain security.

Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier, as users can now switch between phones without signing out and pick up chats where they left off. For small business owners, employees can now respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account. The feature is rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

In addition to the multi-device feature, WhatsApp is also introducing a more accessible way to link to companion devices. Instead of scanning a QR code, users can now enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code. This feature will be available in the coming weeks, making it easier for users to link to their companion devices.

The multi-device feature has been highly anticipated by WhatsApp users and is expected to enhance user experience. By allowing users to link their accounts to multiple phones, they can switch between devices seamlessly and respond to messages without having to log out of one device to log in to another. The feature will also benefit small businesses that use WhatsApp Business, as employees can now respond to customers directly from their phones under the same account.