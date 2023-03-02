WorkOnline Communications Launches Third PoP in Kenya

WorkOnline Communications, the wholesale internet provider company, has launched its third Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Mombasa, Kenya. The new PoP, housed in the carrier-neutral iColo datacentre, will provide additional IP Transit options to content distribution networks, cloud networks, and internet service providers.

WorkOnline is known for its long-term vision of deploying equipment that delivers up to 100 Gbps services at each of its core PoPs. The company has invested in its Kenyan network and now connects its two PoPs in Mombasa to its PoP in Nairobi over the four most reliable routes. This enables Workonline to provide reliable remote peering services, Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL), Ethernet Private Line (EPL), and IP Transit services.

WorkOnline (AS 37271) established its first PoP in Kenya in 2017 and continues to expand its infrastructure across East and West Africa. In early 2019, Workonline Communications became the first African network to deploy Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) Route Origin Validation (ROV) to improve Internet routing security in Africa, and its engineers continue to assist other networks in Africa in implementing RPKI ROV.

iColo’s CEO, Ranjith Cherickel, stated that Workonline’s PoP is a welcome boost for ensuring that more citizens and small businesses can come online and enjoy the benefits of world-class internet. “We are proud to partner with Workonline Communications to offer this experience.”

iColo: A Digital Realty Company that designs, builds and operates carrier-neutral data centres in Kenya and Mozambique. It serves a broad spectrum of clients, including telecom carriers, ISPs and peering points, IT and cloud providers, content providers, enterprise and financial services customers.