AfriLabs Academy to facilitate capacity building among African startups

With the influx of innovation hubs across Africa, there is a need for capacity building, benchmarking and other supportive initiatives. As a result, AfriLabs is launching an academy to accelerate support for hub managers and staff.

An umbrella body that has enlisted more than 340 innovation centres across 52 African countries, the AfriLabs Academy aims to offer training and relevant management skills to leaders of hub centres to help improve their ability and capacity to support the fast-rising number of startups and MSMEs in their communities.

Anna Ekeledo, executive director at AfriLabs said, “The AfriLabs Academy is a knowledge repository for innovation hubs and other stakeholders across Africa designed to equip startup ecosystem enablers with the needed skills and training to support African startups. I am proud of the team, partners, and community for making this happen.”

AfriLabs was founded in 2011 to build a community around rapidly emerging tech hubs―innovation spaces that serve as meeting points and communities for developers, entrepreneurs, and investors. Besides capacity building, the organization engages in research, and policy advocacy as well as programmes and events.