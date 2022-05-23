Apple discontinuing the iPod after 21 years

Apple has announced that it is discontinuing its music player, the iPod Touch, ending an era of a device widely known for revolutionizing how people listen to music.

When it was first launched in 2001, the device could store 1,000 tracks. Today, there are more than 90 million songs on Apple’s streaming service.

Apple created different iPod models over the years – including the Nano and Shuffle. However, the iPod Touch, which was released in 2007 is the last model to be discontinued. According to Apple, it will remain available to buy “while stocks last”.

The gadget had “redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared”, Greg Joswiak, the senior vice-president of worldwide marketing at Apple said.

The reduction in sales of the iPod was connected to the rise of iPhone sales – like the move from digital sales to streaming, Carolina Milanesi from Creative Strategies said.

“The demise of the iPod is probably the best example of Apple not being concerned about cannibalising its own products,” she said.