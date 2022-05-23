Google is giving out 30,000 Africa developer scholarships for 2022

At least 30,000 aspiring and professional developers from across Africa will benefit from the Android and Google Cloud training opportunities.

A continuation of Google’s investment in the continent, the program is aimed at imparting skills, creating job opportunities and meeting the rising demand for software developers.

Africa Developer Training Program Manager John Kimani observed: “Opportunities for software developers in Africa are at an all-time high. At Google, we have been supporting developers in Africa through community and training programs for over 10 years. Today, there are more than 180 active developer communities in 30 countries across Africa that provide developers with the opportunity to connect, learn and grow together,”

In 2021, Google disbursed 10,000 scholarships to learners at the beginner level and 5,000 to professional developers.

Google has partnered with human resource placement companies Andela an Plurasight to help select applicants for the scholarship. The deadline for application is 31st May 2022 to submit

The Google Africa Developer Scholarship (GADS) program gives participants free access to select courses, projects, embedded labs and skill assessments; plus support from the Google Developer community.