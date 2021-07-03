Apple iPhone 12 series is a hit with record sales volume

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-
The iPhone 12 series of smartphones have turned out to be a massive hit for Apple Inc. The smartphone maker has not experienced this much sales since the debut of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

According to research and data released by Counterpoint Research, Apple has sold over 100 million units across the iPhone 12 series.

The reasons attributed to the breakout sales include the inclusion of 5G network technology, higher RAM, the iconic A14 CPU chips and OLED screen display across all the iPhone 12 models. This may not be unrelated to the same success for the iPhone 6 series that included 4G technology and larger screen option for the first time.

Apple iPhone 12 100 million unit sales growth graph. Source: Counterpoint Research Monthly Market Pulse, April 2021
Apple iPhone 12 100 million unit sales growth graph.
Source: Counterpoint Research Monthly Market Pulse, April 2021

Considering it is just 7 months since the market debut of the iPhone 12 series, it is easy to conclude that the iPhone 12 would eventually beat the iPhone 6 numbers.

Oluniyi D. Ajao
https://tech.africa
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast. Follow him on twitter @niyyie for more tech updates.

