Nokia X20 5G smartphone with 4 Cameras

You cannot fault me for describing the Nokia X20 as a low-budget version of the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone. It has many of the features offered by the 8.3, albeit with much lower specs and obviously, lower pricing.

Announced in April 2021, the Nokia X20 has since been released into the wild – somewhat. It is available in a few countries and still not very widespread yet. One can only wonder when it would be available here in South Africa, if ever.

The Nokia X20 is quite loaded for a smartphone of its budget. Not only is it loaded with a Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G, but it also comes with an 8GB (6GB version available) and up to 128GB of storage. If you wish to expand the storage with a MicroSD card, however, you’d have to compromise on losing a SIM in the dual-SIM slot.

Nokia X20 Full Tour | Camera, Gaming & More

Nokia X20 Key Specs

Released : 12 May 2021

: 12 May 2021 Weight : 220g

: 220g Thickness : 9.1mm

: 9.1mm OS : Android 11

: Android 11 CPU : Snapdragon 480 5G

: Snapdragon 480 5G RAM : 6/8GB

: 6/8GB Storage : 128GB storage + optional microSDXC

: 128GB storage + optional microSDXC Screen : 6.67″, 1080×2400 pixels

: 6.67″, 1080×2400 pixels Camera : max 64 Megapixels; Video max 1080p

: max 64 Megapixels; Video max 1080p Battery: 4470mAh; Li-Po

Camera

The Nokia X20 comes with 4 camera lenses giving options between 64 Megapixels for wide shots, 5 Megapixels for ultra-wide shots, 2 Megapixels for Macro shots and another 2 Megapixels for depth. The camera system also supports Zeiss optics, LED flash, HDR, and panorama options. The camera also has a little gimmick that allows you to shoot multiple angles with its Dual-Sight multi-cam feature.

The video option on the Nokia X20 doesn’t do 4K resolution but hits a maximum of [email protected]/60fps.

The selfie camera on this device however features a 32 MP wide lens and can record video at a maximum of 1080p at 30 frames per second.

Nokia X20 Unboxing and Review

Network

The biggest trump card for me on the Nokia X20 is the 5G network support. The 5G bands it supports are 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 28, 38, 41, 66, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6.

Of course, it supports all legacy network options: 4G, 3G, and 2G.

Android 11

The smartphone comes loaded with the Android 11 operating system with the minimalist Android One flavour, thus guaranteeing Secure and regular updates.

Pricing

The Nokia X20 pricing whilst significantly lower than the Nokia 8.3 5G is still rather relatively pricey for the basic specs it offers. The pricing listed below are from Amazon and exclude shipping + taxes.