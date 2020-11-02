Home News BBC Africa Eye reveals Crowd1 to be a scam NewsVideo BBC Africa Eye reveals Crowd1 to be a scam BBC Africa has published an investigative video report that reveals the European Crowd1 scheme to be a pyramid scam By Oluniyi D. Ajao - 2nd Nov 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt RelatedNCC says its fight against pre-registered SIM scam is yielding resultsNCC reveals that telecom operators record 33,000 cases of theft Leave a Reply Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.