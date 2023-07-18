Data Centre MDXi Appolonia Boosts Ghana’s Digital Ambitions

Ghana has been a leader in digital transformation in Africa, and the launch of MDXi Appolonia in 2021 has further accelerated this progress. The state-of-the-art data centre, which is certified to Tier III standards, has provided businesses with a secure and reliable platform for their IT needs. This has helped to improve internet penetration in Ghana, which has risen from 46.5% in 2021 to 71.94% as of May 2023.

MDXi Appolonia has also played a role in Ghana’s efforts to become a regional hub for peering and interconnection. The data centre is connected to the Ghana Internet Exchange, and it also hosts the Africa Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) in August 2023. This event will bring together Africa’s peering community to discuss internet infrastructure, interconnection, peering, and traffic exchange opportunities.

The acquisition of MainOne by Equinix in 2022 has further strengthened Ghana’s digital landscape. Equinix is the world’s leading digital infrastructure company, and its acquisition of MainOne has given Ghana access to a vast network of data centres in 71 metros and 32 countries.

As Ghana continues its digital transformation, MDXi Appolonia will play a vital role in supporting the country’s growth. The data centre will help to improve internet access, attract investment, and create jobs. With MDXi Appolonia at the forefront, Ghana is well-positioned to embrace the opportunities that the digital revolution offers.

