MDXi Appolonia achieves Tier III certification

MDXi Appolonia, the data centre subsidiary of MainOne, an Equinix company in Ghana, has achieved the Tier III Constructed Facility certification (TCCF) from the Uptime Institute, making it the most certified data centre in Ghana. With this new milestone, MDXi Appolonia has become Ghana’s leading data centre provider, with the top 4 certifications in the industry. This includes the PCI-DSS certification, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications.

The TCCF certification follows on-site testing by the Uptime team. It is a progression from the Tier Certification of Design Documents (TCCD) issued by uptime following the review of the facility’s designs during construction.

Emmanuel Kwarteng, Country Manager, MainOne Ghana, said that “MDXi Appolonia Data Center receiving this certification just a year after launch provides assurance of the quality of the data centre infrastructure and ability to manage disruptions even under unprecedented circumstances”.

MDXi Appolonia data centre offers open access connectivity options to all the leading telecom networks in Ghana and direct access to MainOne and other submarine cable systems. It also provides access to various Internet Exchanges, including the GIX (Ghana), IXPN (Nigeria), LINX (London), DECIX (Frankfurt/Lisbon), and Cote d’Ivoire Internet Exchange (CIVIX), as well as the West Africa Internet Exchange (WAF-IX).

The data centre is known for its private data centre suites, enterprise-grade 24×7 multi-level security and video surveillance, precision cooling, safety and fire suppression systems with multiple redundancies built into the power, cooling, and security infrastructure. It has maintained 100% uptime since launch and is managed by highly trained, best-in-class engineers operating from a state-of-the-art Operations Center matching international standards.