Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro is a next Gen computer

Apple has announced a new iPad Pro that brings the iPadOS closer to a full-fledged computing experience, than ever before. The new iPad Pro now comes with a mouse and cursor support, among other features that make it feel like a regular daily computer.

It has enough computing guts for Apple to claim it is faster than most PCs. It also comes with a multi-camera setup that includes wide and ultra-wide cameras. Its augmented-reality prowess is more realistic than ever due to the high end computing it can handle.

The additional (optional) keyboard that is available in May 2020 includes a trackpad that makes it easier to navigate the apps it can run.

New Processor

The A12Z Bionic chip with the powerful Neural Engine offers a new level of performance

The new A12Z Bionic Chip enables the new iPad Pro to handle demanding tasks, like editing 4K video or designing 3D models. The eight-core GPU in the A12Z Bionic, along with an enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers, gives iPad Pro the highest performance ever in an iPad. Combined with the eight-core CPU and the powerful Neural Engine, which enables next-generation apps. The battery life is designed to last up to 10 hours. It supports the new/faster Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and gigabit-class LTE that’s 60 per cent faster with support for more LTE bands than any other tablet.

iPadOS 13.4

iPadOS 13.4 brings trackpad support to iPad

iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be available on March 24 as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

Trackpad support will be available on any iPad running iPadOS 13.4, and work with Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Third-party mice connected over Bluetooth or USB are also supported.

Purchase options

Colours: Space Gray or Silver

Sizes: 11 inches or 12.9 inches

Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB

Connectivity: WiFi only or WiFi + Cellular

Price: Starts from $799 (in the US) depending on the configuration

Apple’s Pitch

Apple’s iPad Pro (2020) promotional video

18 March 2020

Apple today announced its most advanced iPad Pro. Now with the A12Z Bionic chip, iPad Pro is faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops. The new iPad Pro adds an Ultra-Wide camera, studio-quality mics and a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities, opening up more pro workflows and supporting pro photo and video apps. The LiDAR Scanner, along with pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the stunning Liquid Retina display and powerful apps, extends the lead of iPad Pro as the world’s best device for augmented reality (AR).