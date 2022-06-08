Sendy and Google partner to empower MSMEs in Nigeria

Sendy, a tech company that specializes in building infrastructure for e-commerce and consumer brands, has joined Google in an initiative aimed at empowering Africa’s small and medium businesses.

Dubbed Google Hustle Academy, the Bootcamp program seeks to provide MSMEs across Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa with expert training on business strategy & development, digital marketing, and financial planning. The participants will also have access to key industry leaders and master classes on business to help create opportunities, and boost business growth and job creation across the region.

Sendy will provide fulfilment and logistics support for the participating businesses through the program. It will also offer one-on-one mentorship to enable the participants to learn and build the capacity to operate successful businesses.

Founder and CEO Sendy Mesh Alloys said, “The Google Hustle Academy is a noble idea that clearly speaks to our mission and aligns to our purpose. We recognise the significant role of small and medium businesses in the economy.

“We are also aware of the vast challenges they face. We want to empower them by enabling them to trade efficiently and effectively. Through this partnership with Google, we hope to unlock their potential so that they can learn and seize existing opportunities to build sustainable businesses.”

According to Alloys, the program also seeks to empower MSMEs to learn how to identify new markets, access funding opportunities, and pitch for success.