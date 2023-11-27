Liquid Dataport and VIPNET Partner for West Africa Growth

In a significant move for the West African digital landscape, Liquid Dataport, a division of the pan-African technology group Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with VIPNET, a leading corporate Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Côte d’Ivoire. This collaboration is set to accelerate the region’s digital transformation and economic growth.

Liquid Dataport, known for its extensive pan-African network and innovative technology solutions in cloud and cyber security, aims to enhance its network and service capabilities in West Africa through this partnership. VIPNET’s robust infrastructure will be leveraged to provide ISPs and enterprise customers in Côte d’Ivoire with access to Liquid’s full portfolio of services.

With internet penetration in Côte d’Ivoire currently at 45.4%, this partnership is poised to improve internet access significantly. Liquid Dataport aims to offer businesses cost-effective, reliable, and secure connectivity solutions, marking a substantial step in the country’s digital accessibility.

David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport, emphasized Côte d’Ivoire’s importance as an ICT hub in the Francophone West African region. He noted the country’s stability, substantial economic growth, and increasing demand for connectivity services as key factors for Liquid’s expansion in the area. Eurin expressed that the partnership with VIPNET would enhance regional connectivity and empower businesses through expanded service capability.

Ahmed CHERIF, CEO of VIPNET, emphasized that the partnership would reinforce VIPNET’s status as a technological hub of excellence within the West African subregion. He also discussed anticipated customer benefits, such as higher bandwidth and access to a wide range of ICT products and services. CHERIF noted that the collaboration with Liquid Dataport is expected to accelerate digital maturity for VIPNET’s customers.

The partnership also brings VIPNET into Liquid’s global network, providing access to locations across Africa and enabling regional customers to benefit from Liquid’s Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solutions. Côte d’Ivoire’s inclusion as an on-net country is a testament to Liquid Dataport’s commitment to expanding its footprint and meeting the growing demand for connectivity services in West Africa.