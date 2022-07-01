Meta launches digital training for NGOs in West Africa

Meta has officially launched its non-profit training programme, a digital capacity-building programme for 1,500 non-profit personnel across Anglophone West Africa.

Meta, in a statement, said the digital capacity-building programme is aimed at supporting the non-profit and social impact sector across West Africa.

Giving the opening address at the event which took place in Lagos recently, Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, “We know the value of digital skills and Meta is committed to helping non-profits and social enterprises across Nigeria acquire these skills by providing them with information that will increase their overall digital awareness.

“We recognise the needs of these NGOs and we are excited to partner with NGOs who leverage our family of apps for impact. We are delighted to provide the required support in upskilling them to scale and strengthen the work they do within their communities.”

In his keynote address, Special Advisor to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments, Maryam Uwais, said, “We commend the initiatives of Meta towards developing people working in the non-profit sector. This investment is deeply appreciated by the Federal Government. Meta has continuously been a partner to the government, we must continue with this partnership to make Nigeria a better place.”

Chief Executive Officer, FATE Foundation, Adeyemi Adenike, stressed the need for NGOs to identify cost-effective methods of reaching their target audience and sharing their impact stories, especially by leveraging the Meta family of apps during the chat. Buttressing this, Founder/CEO, Donors for Africa Foundation, Chidi Koldsweat, stated that the collaboration with Meta on the Geda Digital Training will be helpful in providing visibility for NGOs.

Meta held a series of engagements with the social impact sector in 2021, including listening sessions and training for non-profit organizations. Meta also held pilot sessions of its Meta Non-Profit program with partners in Tanzania, Nigeria and South Africa, to further seal its longstanding approach to connecting with more allies and supporting NGOs that are using Meta’s family of Apps for good,