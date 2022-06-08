MTN Partners BT To Offer Security, Communications Services

MTN Business and BT, a British telecommunications company, have announced a strategic alliance that will offer security and communications services to business customers across Africa.

New and existing MTN Business customers across Africa would get access to a raft of solutions, including cloud-based security and consultancy, managed connectivity, and voice services which will be delivered as part of MTN’s Enterprise portfolio, meeting local regulatory and compliance requirements according to its communication copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Customers are expected to benefit from BT’s leading-edge technology combined with MTN’s strong presence on the ground and proximity to customers for a rollout.

The first offering by BT and MTN would be a Security Operations Centre (SOC)-service, which would enable customers to monitor and improve their cybersecurity consistently while preventing, detecting, analysing, and responding to cybersecurity incidents.

The new service is based on BT’s cloud-based Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) service, which combines the leading technologies with BT’s unparalleled track record in securing leading global organisations.

With a subscription-based model that requires no capital investment, and BT’s accredited security team providing 24×7 monitoring and in-life support, the service would be scaled up and available immediately to MTN’s existing and new customers.

MTN would also tap into BT’s wide range of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions, including the provision of wholesale voice, Microsoft Teams voice, and global SIP solutions.

Alessandro Adriani, Indirect Sales Director at BT, said, “The world’s leading banks, healthcare providers, energy companies, and governments trust BT to connect and secure their operations. We look forward to working with MTN to bring the same cutting-edge services and solutions to businesses across the African continent.”

“MTN Business continues to deliver innovative solutions to ensure the benefits of the digital economy are expanded to more people and entities across Africa. However, as this growth happens, it is imperative to manage risk,” Wanda Matandela, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN, said.

Matandela added that MTN Business is excited about the potential this alliance has to offer and is committed to providing solutions that ensure businesses thrive in the digital economy of the future.