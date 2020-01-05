NCC records 5.53% broadband penetration in 10 months

The Nigerian Communications Communication, NCC says it recorded 5.53 per cent broadband penetration between January–October 2019.

According to the recent statistics from the regulatory body, the Commission increased Nigeria’s broadband penetration from 32.34 per cent (indicating 61,732,130 Nigerians on 3G and 4G networks) to 37.87 per cent between the 10 months period (indicating 72,289,389 on 3G and 4G networks) in the 10 months’ period.

It also revealed that the contribution of the telecoms to GDP: For the 1st Quarter and 2nd Quarter 2019, stood at 10.11 per cent and 11.39 per cent respectively.

These, it said to show an improvement from the 9.19 per cent and 10.43 per cent contribution in the 1st Quarter and 2nd Quarter of 2018, respectively.

NCC added that the general ICT contribution to GDP increased from about 10 per cent last year to 13.8 per cent currently. On Active mobile voice subscribers, the Commission said the sector recorded an increase from 174,012,136 to 180,386,316.

For internet subscription, the figure increased from 114,306,598 to 123,559,596. On the issue of Mobile Number Portability, MNP, the regulatory body said 110, 500 numbers were ported between January 2019 – October 2019 as against 71, 723 subscribers who ported their lines between the same 10-month period in 2018.