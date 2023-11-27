Orange and Spotify Team Up to Amplify African Music

Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) has announced a significant collaboration with Spotify, the global music streaming leader, to enhance its customers’ mobile music experience across Africa and the Middle East. This partnership is pivotal in providing free access to Spotify’s extensive music library for Orange mobile users in select African countries, starting with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, and Mali, and soon expanding to Guinea.

Spotify, which revolutionized music listening since its inception in 2008, boasts a vast community of over 551 million monthly active listeners, including 220 million subscribers. It offers a diverse library of over 82 million tracks, encompassing various African and international artists. This collaboration enables Orange customers to delve into Spotify’s rich musical world, creating personalized playlists and enjoying a tailored music experience.

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s Managing Director in Sub-Saharan Africa, is excited about the partnership and its potential to overcome data costs barriers for music streaming. This initiative aligns with Spotify’s mission to unlock human creativity and connect billions of fans with millions of artists.

Brelotte Ba, Deputy CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, highlighted the partnership’s significance in promoting digital inclusivity and local talents. He stressed Orange’s commitment to enhancing the musical landscape in Africa and the Middle East, contributing to cultural and entertainment development.

Music, as a central form of entertainment in Africa, plays a vital role in cultural expression and community connection. Through this strategic partnership, Spotify aims to elevate local talents, offering them a broader platform to reach a global audience. For Orange, this marks a significant advancement in enriching the musical experience across the continent, furthering its role as a multi-service operator and a key partner in the region’s digital transformation.

OMEA, with a presence in 18 countries and over 148 million customers, stands as a growth leader in the Orange group. The company’s commitment to digital services is evident in its successful Orange Money service, which boasts over 80 million users across 17 countries.

This collaboration between Orange and Spotify signifies a harmonious blend of technology and culture, promising an enhanced music experience for millions of users, while fostering the growth of African and Middle Eastern music on a global scale.