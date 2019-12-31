Startimes introduces two more documentary channels

StarTimes Medi has introduced two more channels: Love Nature and Smithsonian channels for both their terrestrial and satellite subscribers.

Love Nature is a 24/7 Wild and marine animal documentary channel that will be available to Basic and Classic bouquet subscribers on the terrestrial platform. Satellite television subscribers on Smart and Super bouquets will also access the channel.

Smithsonian Channel is a 24/7 Science & exploration documentary channel. It will be available to Classic and Super bouquet subscribers on terrestrial and satellite television platforms respectively.

” The move aims at further availing more premium content to StarTimes subscribers while extending more value for money. The addition of the two channels brings to six documentary channels now available to subscribers in Kenya,” said StarTimes Regional Marketing Director, Mr Aldrine Nsubuga.

“The introduction of Love Nature and Smithsonian demonstrates our progressive efforts towards enriching our subscriber’s television viewing experience. Through the introduction of the premium content at the most affordable subscription rates in the country. The two channels now join Discovery Family, ID, Animaux, and Viasat H+L as part of our documentary content genre available to Kenyan subscriber,” added Mr Nsubuga.

StarTimes subscribers as well caught sight of the second season on Nira the popular local drama effective 26th December 2019 on Rembo TV. The broadcaster is an exclusive local content channel. It currently aires the ongoing Emmy Award-winning soap opera Queen of flow on the Novela E Plus channel.

Startimes continues to roll out its bouquet upgrade campaign. For every monthly subscription made on the Nyota bouquet, subscribers access the Basic bouquet for the initial two weeks. subscribers enrolling to Basic qualify for the automatic upgrade to Classic for the first two weeks at no extra cost.