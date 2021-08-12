WordPress Hosting: 4 Advantages

Why WordPress Hosting?
Whilst being priced at premium rates, WordPress Hosting usually delivers real value due to the entire setup.
- Fast storage: one of the biggest components of an efficient WordPress Hosting environment is ultra-fast storage. This is usually powered by SSD storage arrays to deliver the very fastest response possible.
- Automatic updates: there’s no gainsaying in the fact that security has become very essential to surviving on the internet today. One way of being secured is ensuring that all WordPress themes and plugins are routinely updated to the very latest versions possible, always. WordPress Hosting delivers.
- Easy or instant installs: depending on the web host, the WordPress environment is either set up instantly after payment or very easy to set up with 1-click thus saving time and offering convenience.
- Optimized Web Server software: even better, WordPress Hosting would typically come with faster web server software like NGINX (a popular reverse proxy server) or LiteSpeed.
4 Advantages of WordPress Hosting
In this video, we share 4 quick advantages of WordPress hosting over a typical shared hosting environment.
WordPress Hosting
WordPress is a specialized web hosting environment that is optimized to run efficiently for websites that are powered by WordPress. It is a managed service that is usually offered at premium pricing.
