Bolt opens African headquarters in Nairobi

Ride-hailing company, Bolt has opened its African head office in Nairobi, which is intended to become a regional hub for its operations on the continent.

The company already operates in seven countries including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Tunisia. This new office will be a regional hub for the 7 African countries

According to Bolt Regional Director, Paddy Partridge, the investment is significant in strengthening the company’s presence in Africa as a region because of the country’s strategic location and infrastructural advancement.

The office will host the company’s top leadership responsible for overseeing operations across Africa, such as Regional Director and Interim VP for Rides, Regional Manager for Ride-hailing, East Africa, Regional Marketing Manager, Africa, Senior Head of Public Policy and Legal Director for Africa.

The new office will enable the company to run its operations in a more integrated and cohesive manner across the region.

“Africa as a region shares a lot in common, and Kenya acts as a great gateway in the region. Its strategic location in the region and the available infrastructure has enabled us to grow tremendously in the East African market. We believe we can leverage this to achieve more across the entire continent still,” he added.

“This investment is strategic for us as it will enable us to run and coordinate operations seamlessly across Africa in an integrated manner. It also provides us access to the great COMESA regional markets which we are keen to expand to,” said Partridge during the official opening on Monday.