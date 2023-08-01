Sandton City Launches “Future Icons” Campaign Using AI

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-
Sandton City - Future Icons
Sandton City - Future Icons

Sandton City, a leading shopping centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, has launched a new campaign that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reimagine iconic fashion items. The “Future Icons” campaign features AI-generated images of items such as the little black dress, denim, trench coat, hoodie, and suit. The images are created using a generative AI program called Midjourney Bot on Discord.

The campaign aims to help visitors to Sandton City imagine how iconic fashion items might look in the future. The images are being displayed on screens throughout the centre, and they are also being shared on Sandton City’s social media channels.

In addition to the images, Sandton City is also producing a six-part docuseries that takes viewers behind the scenes of the campaign. The docuseries will explore how AI is being used to create the images, and it will also feature interviews with thought leaders in fashion, beauty, accessories, and technology.

The “Future Icons” campaign is a significant step forward for Sandton City. The centre is committed to using cutting-edge technology to enhance the shopping experience for its customers. The campaign is also a reflection of the growing importance of AI in the fashion industry.

Related

“Pioneering the evolution of retail through cutting-edge innovation is a key priority for Sandton City,” said Dimitri Kokinos, General Manager of Sandton City. “By continuously pushing the boundaries, we aim to remain ahead of the curve and to inspire our shoppers with the belief that the future is an exciting space, filled with limitless possibilities for all of us.”

The “Future Icons” campaign is scheduled to run through the end of the year.

Previous articleCabo Verde to Receive €14 Million Loan to Enhance Technology Park
Next articleIntelsat, MaxIQ Boost African Space Sector with STEM Programme
Avatar of Oluniyi D. Ajao
Oluniyi D. Ajao
https://olu.ceo
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast based in South Africa. Follow him on twitter @niyyie for more tech updates.
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Myspace Path Pinterest Twitter WordPress Youtube

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.